Lucas Torreira Responds to His New Chant Following Impressive Start to Life at the Emirates Stadium

Lucas Torreira has quickly become a favourite amongst the Arsenal fans, earning himself a new chant from the Emirates Stadium faithful.

The Uruguayan signed for £26.4m this summer from Sampdoria, and had a slow start to his Arsenal career with his first five appearances coming as a substitute after a slightly elongated post-World Cup rest.

However, he has had a new lease of life in Arsenal's most recent fixtures, looking fitter and sharper and has been an ever-present in the team at the heart of midfield in both the Premier League and the Europa League group stages.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

During the 3-1 victory over Leicester the Uruguayan's name could be heard ringing around the Emirates. The chant follows a similar tune that was previously dedicated to fan favourite, former Arsenal Captain, Patrick Vieira. He took to social media and posted a video of the chant on his Instagram along with a thank you message to the fans for their support.

Torreira ohh, Torreira woaahh

"He comes from Uruguay, he's only five foot five,

"Torreira ohh, Torreira woaahh."





The signing of Torreira has been seen optimistically by Arsenal fans. The Uruguayan fits the bill for the type of defensive minded midfield player the club were missing during Arsene Wenger's final years at the club, and has helped to balance Arsenal's attacking threat with his destructive influence.





Ozil, Aubameyang & co. may have got the headlines with goals and assists against Leicester, but Torreira was busy at work in midfield dispossessing opponents, breaking up the play and using the space around him effectively to start attacking moves, which he did for Arsenal's third goal.

When Lucas Torreira has started for Arsenal, we've won all 5 games by 2 goals or more... pic.twitter.com/mH0KMxv2oz — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 23, 2018

Currently on a ten game win streak, Arsenal will hope to continue their run and will rely on Torreira to keep up his consistent form in the middle of the pitch.