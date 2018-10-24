Massimiliano Allegri Hails Juventus' Defensive Qualities in Their 1-0 Win Over Man Utd on Tuesday

Massimiliano Allegri was quick to heap praise upon Juventus' defence following their 1-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

An early goal from Paulo Dybala proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Juventus holding firm in the second half despite a spirited performance from the hosts.

Whilst speaking to Sky Sports Italia, as per Calciomercato, Allegri insisted that Juventus deserved to win based on the pattern of play.

"We played a good game and I think we deserved to win," he stated. "We defended very well. Our defenders were great tonight. Alex Sandro played a serious game defensively and technically."

However, the Italian manager was not totally convinced by his side's performance and he went on to admit that they allowed Manchester United back into the game far too easily by making some rudimentary errors in the middle of the park

"We made some mistakes in the second half and we allowed them to have some goal chances," he added. "In the second half, we should have had a better ball possession. We arrived many times close to their area but we always missed the final pass, we have to improve under this point of view.

"We can play without [Mario] Mandzukic but then wingers and midfielders must fill the area. We did in the first half and we played on [Nemanja] Matic's sides. We didn't give any point of reference.

"We are improving but we can do more, sometimes we need to understand that we can wait for the opponent to attack. We can wait and counter-attack."