Mauricio Pochettino Dismisses Questions About Spurs' Forgotten Man as Absence Continues

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has given a blunt response concerning the current situation of out-of-favour Dutch striker Vincent Janssen.

The Argentine was speaking at a press conference ahead of his Spurs side's UEFA Champions League encounter against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday, when a Dutch reporter asked him about the Netherlands striker, who is unregistered for Spurs' Premier League or Champions League squads.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to Football.London, when asked about the current predicament the striker found himself in, Pochettino replied: "I think we are going to play in the Champions League and it's clear the situation of Vincent. I don't think it's a moment to talk about him. We've talked a lot already."

Janssen last featured competitively for Spurs back in August of last year, when he came on to make a one-minute cameo off the bench in a 2-1 league defeat against Chelsea.

He was left out of their following match against Burnley and subsequently left on loan to Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe, where he contributed to nine goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.





He was involved in six goals in his first 13 league matches at the Turkish side, but his spell was hampered by an ankle injury, which he sustained in the league against Bursaspor in December that saw him sidelined for 19 matches.

VI-Images/GettyImages

After the injury, he failed to start a single game and was utilised as a substitute. He did however, net twice in the five remaining league games. Although it wasn't the best of spells for the Dutchman, Fenerbahçe won every single game that he scored or assisted in.