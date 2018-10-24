Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that star forward Eden Hazard will be rested against BATE Borisov on Thursday, following complaints of a back injury.

The Belgium international has been the standout player in the Premier League this season, guiding the Blues from top four contenders at the start of the season to title contenders by the end of September.

Chelsea's style of 'Sarri Ball' has them currently sitting just two points off of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table - level on points with fellow surprise title candidates Arsenal.

Their domestic form has also carried over into Europe, and Chelsea currently sit at the summit of Group L in this season's Europa League. However, Sarri confirmed that the Blues will be without Hazard on Matchday 3.

Either Pedro, Victor Moses or teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi will be drafted in to replace the injured winger at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has only featured once in the Europa League this season having missed the opening matchday on the road to PAOK. The 27-year-old was a second half substitute on matchday two against Hungarian outfit Vidi.

In the Premier League this season, Hazard has been directly involved in 10 goals in just nine appearances. He is on course to get well over 20 goals in the league, something which would be a first in his career.

Hazard also scored a wonder goal during Chelsea's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool last month. Daniel Sturridge had put Jürgen Klopp's side in front but Emerson then leveled the scoreline late in the second half.

Hazard then produced a moment of individual brilliance by carving through the Liverpool defence like a hot knife through butter, eventually firing past a helpless Simon Mignolet in between the sticks at Anfield.