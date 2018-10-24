Mike Ashley 'Unlikely' to Move for Celtic Boss as a Replacement to Rafa Benitez

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is 'unlikely' to make a move for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers should he decide to sack Rafa Benitez, according to a report.

The Magpies, who are yet to pick up a win this season, are currently sitting bottom of the Premier League table following their home defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Shield Gazzete has brushed off claims that Newcastle are keeping tabs on Rodgers and stated that Ashley is unlikely to move for the Northern Irishman because Celtic are set to demand £9 million in compensation. The Hoops currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership and are aiming for their eighth consecutive league title.

It is said that Ashley has given his 'full backing' to Benitez, who led the Magpies to a top-10 finish last season after their promotion from the Championship.

Sports Direct owner Ashley has been a controversial figure on Tyneside due to his lack of spending and the club's two relegations under his tenure.

Former England international Michael Owen remains the club's record signing when Graeme Souness captured the Real Madrid star for a fee of £16 million in 2005.

Barring a miracle, Newcastle United appear to be heading towards their third relegation in 10 years under Mike Ashley. To put that into perspective, the club were relegated just four times in 117 years before that #nufc — Dave Morton (@DaveSMorton) October 20, 2018

Japan striker Yoshinori Muto was the club's standout buy this summer when he was purchased for a reported £9.5 million from German outfit Mainz. Other notable additions included the loan signing of West Brom striker Salomon Rondon and the free transfer of Ki Sung-yueng.