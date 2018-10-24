Pep Guardiola Describes Man City Side as 'Incredible' After Impressive Win Against Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the performance of his side was 'incredible' during their 3-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Goals from David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva confirmed the victory in Ukraine, although it could've been more for the Premier League side such was their dominance in game.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The win for Guardiola's side moves them top of Group F, with the Spaniard commending the display from his team in his post-match interview, as quoted by Sky Sports, especially after their Champions League campaign started with an unlikely defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

Asked how well his side played, Guardiola replied: "Incredible. Our first half was the best we have played in the last three seasons, since I've been here. We were outstanding, we created a lot of chances.

"We were under pressure after defeat against Lyon [in the first group game], but now we are in a good position. We can control our destiny now. It was so important to get this result and we will enjoy tonight and the next few days with this victory."

Since losing to the Ligue 1 side, City have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, drawing the other one, and have scored 20 goals over the course of those games.

Despite their recent form, Guardiola has challenged his side to improve further, specifically mentioning converting chances they create.

1 - Manchester City are the first English side to win away at Shakhtar Donetsk in European competition, after the Ukrainian side had won five and drawn two of the previous seven such games. Business. pic.twitter.com/sBRH8YFNMO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2018

He added: "In the last few games we shoot more, but when I talk about chances to win the Champions League, and these kinds of things, we have to increase our average.

"We missed a lot of clear chances. When you arrive in the later stages we have to be more clinical. We have to be solid as a team, like we were in the first half, and it was good to see how we did it."