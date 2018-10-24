How to Watch PSG vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch PSG take on Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 24, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Napoli in the third match of the Champions League season for both teams on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Kickoff from Parc des Princes will start at 3 p.m. ET.

PSG is coming off a dominant 6–1 win over Red Star Belgrade in its second Champions League match. Neymar had a hat trick while Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria also scored goals.

Napoli, meanwhile, tops the teams' group after beating Liverpool 1–0 in its last Champions League match to follow a draw with Red Star Belgrade in its first. 

The two teams face off once more on Nov. 6.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it through B/R LiveSling TVUnivision Deportes en Vivo and Univision Now.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

