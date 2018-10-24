How to Watch PSV vs Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch PSV vs. Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 24, 2018

PSV hosts Tottenham in a must-win Champions League matchup for both sides Wednesday at Philips Stadion in the Netherlands. The match is set to start at 12:55 p.m.

In their Group B opener last month, Tottenham suffered a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan, conceding two late goals in defeat. Spurs then lost 4–2 to Barcelona in the second match. Since the Barcelona loss, Tottenham has won its last two Premier League games. 

PSV, like Tottenham, has also dropped its first two group games. The top team in the Eredivisie lost its first Champions League match 4-0 to Barcelona thanks to a Lionel Messi hat trick before falling to Inter 2-1. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision Deportes, Unimas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also with B/R LiveSling TVUnivision Deportes en VivoUnivision Now and Watch TNT

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

