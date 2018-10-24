'Someone Reset His Brain': Man Utd Fans Furious as Paul Pogba Smiles With Former Juventus Teammates

Oh dear. It seems as though Paul Pogba cannot escape controversy in recent weeks.

The charismatic Frenchman has been the subject of widespread speculation following his well-publicised clashes with manager Jose Mourinho, and he now appears to have angered Manchester United fans by being pictured smiling with Juventus players following United's defeat at the hands of the Italian side in the Champions League.

United were comfortably beaten 1-0 by Juventus, who completely dominated large parts of the match at Old Trafford. Many fans criticised Pogba's performance on Tuesday, whilst he also faced criticism as a result of his role in Chelsea's opening goal of the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

United supporters went online to voice their displeasure towards Pogba, who was seen smiling in Juan Cuadrado's Twitter post in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

One thing Mourinho has done right this season is strip Pogba of his captaincy, absolutely shocking yesterday and to top it off he's in pictures with Cuadrado all smiles 🤦🏼‍♀️ #mufc — Alex Jones (@Alex_Jones1992) October 24, 2018

Rivalries between players of opposing clubs is not as common nowadays as it used to be, and Pogba seemed happy to cross enemy lines to spend some time with the Juventus players following the result.

The 25-year-old left United in favour of Juventus in 2012 after becoming frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford. During his four years at Juventus, Pogba emerged into one of Europe's most dominant midfielders, prompting United to part with around £90m to bring Pogba back to Manchester in 2016.

However, Pogba has never hidden his love for Juventus, who gave him the chance to play and develop. Many players are very open in their admiration for their old clubs, but several fans seem to believe that the immediate aftermath of a match is not the best time to visit former teammates.