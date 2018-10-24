Spurs Cult Hero Mido Admits Dreams of Managing Tottenham After Moving Into Coaching

Former Premier League striker Mido has expressed his desire to 'one day' manage Tottenham in England's top flight.

The 35-year-old, who spent two seasons at Spurs, has managed three Egyptian sides since his retirement from football five years ago.

Mido moved to White Hart Lane from Italian outfit Roma in 2005, scoring on his debut against Portsmouth and becoming the first Egyptian to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Now, the former Egypt international has admitted that it would be a 'dream' to land the Spurs job, but said he has realised that the ambitious road to White Hart Lane will not be 'easy'.

"I would love to manage Tottenham one day, that's my dream - to manage in the Premier League and to manage Tottenham," Mido told Sky Sports' Soccer AM Podcast.

"It's not easy because I am not English, but I am trying to make the right steps and the right education, maybe I will try to be an assistant somewhere for two or three years and then see what happens. I know it's not easy but my dream is to be Tottenham manager."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

During his career in England's top flight, Mido played 94 matches, scoring 22 goals for Spurs, Middlesbrough, and later on West Ham.





It is highly unlikely that Mido will walk into a Premier League job in the future as things stand, but because of his past experiences in England, Italy, Spain, Holland and France, he could join a coaching setup somewhere in Europe before moving up the ladder.