Unai Emery Quashes Rumours That Mesut Ozil Is Set to Become Arsenal's New Captain

Arsenal manager Unai Emery revealed he expects Mesut Ozil to show the desire and commitment he showed in their victory over Leicester, regardless of whether he is wearing the armband or not.

Arsenal's number 10 was the star of what was a scintillating performance when Arsenal beat Leicester 3-1 on Monday. The midfielder had a hand in all three goals, scoring one himself to become the most prolific German player in Premier League history, with 30 goals.

Our captain last night...



1️⃣ Goal

1️⃣ Assist

1️⃣ Pre-assist



Öutstanding #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/ytwkPK6f2L — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 23, 2018

"We have our captain it’s very clear", Emery said (via Metro) when asked about Ozil. "I think he can play every match with this commitment and, with his quality, he can play like this whether he’s captain or not captain."

He continued: "We have to demand for us every match each player with this commitment and this behaviour can help us together on the pitch."

Arsenal are without the club captain Laurent Koscielny as he recovers from an achilles injury he suffered back in May. Emery has named Petr Cech, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey as his back up captains.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Maybe there will be more ­leaders in the team to show this ­captaincy, not just in the captains’ group. But these five players are in this possibility to be the captain.”





Arsenal are in a very rich vein of form having won their last ten games in all competitions, and will want to continue the winning run when they play Sporting CP on Thursday.