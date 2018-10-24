Why Joachim Löw to Bayern Munich Is a Match Made in Heaven for Both Club & Country

Joachim Löw and Bayern Munich. It's a connection which almost seems too obvious to make.

Unrest at the Allianz Arena has seen Niko Kovač's job security go up in flames, although the reigning Bundesliga champions are still outwardly backing their Croatian head coach, as well as condemning the media for even discussing what's going on in Bavaria (sorry, Uli Hoeness).

Meanwhile with the national team, well, that one hardly needs any explanation at all, especially after the most recent round of international fixtures saw Germany suffer their sixth loss in a calendar year - the first time in history that's happened.

But to get to the heart of why Löw is a perfect fit for the job at Bayern Munich, as well as some of the concerns that would come with his appointment, we've first got to look at just what's happened to his national team.

Die Mannschaft are in dire straights following their dismal exit from the World Cup group stages, which included defeats to Mexico and South Korea. Heck, Germany's one win in Russia only came thanks to a last-minute worldie from Toni Kroos against Sweden.

The post-World Cup debate surrounding Mesut Özil really hasn't helped things either. While the Arsenal midfielder was looking to point out clear wrongs within the football federation and in wider society, Germany's squad simply responded by rejecting that there was any racism within the camp - something that Özil had never actually claimed.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Most worryingly for Germany's national team is that since stepping back onto the pitch, results and performances haven't improved either.

Die Mannschaft have to bring in new blood if they want to rediscover their identity and re-establish themselves as international football's top togs.

Their youth squads are brimming with talent, and the likes of Kai Havertz, Maximilian Eggestein or even Jann-Fiete Arp will eventually go on to be the new poster boys of German football.

But to do that, Germany's the old guard have to be dropped, and that includes manager Löw.

There is, however, one major problem with that idea, and that is simply that there is no one to bring in and replace their current head coach. All of Germany's best managers are currently in big jobs, or they will be next season in the case of Julian Nagelsmann.

Lothar Matthaus wants Joachim Low for Bayern Munich: "It would be my dream when Jupp continues for one year and then Jogi Löw takes over the Bayern manager role in 2019 after a successful World Cup and a sabbatical year." #FCB #DFB #DieMannschaft — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) February 16, 2018

The national team might be in a sorry state, but the country's pride works in such a way that things will have to go well beyond 'crisis mode' before they consider appointing a 'foreigner' to fix their problems.

The role of the Bundestrainer - national team manager - didn't actually come about until 18 years after Die Mannschaft were formed, having previously decided the teamsheet via a selection committee.

Since its inception in 1926, there has only ever been 10 people to take up the mantle of Bundestrainer, and only two of Germany's former managers have had longer at the helm than Löw - Sepp Herberger and Helmut Schön.

Lutz Bongarts/GettyImages

It's an extremely proud position to take within the national team, and rest assured the DFB won't be looking for a quick fix when they get around to replacing Löw.

Bayern Munich on the other hand, they just might be looking for that quick fix to see them through for the rest of the season, and whoever the Reds decide to appoint as a stopgap if Kovač is shown the exit door, it certainly won't be Löw.

In the long term, however, Löw's appointment at Bayern Munich makes perfect sense.

Joachim Low to Bayern Munich before the end of the season... who says no? #FCExtraTime — Sierra E. Sanders (@sierraesanders) October 14, 2018

He has worked with a large chunk of Bayern Munich's squad at some point or another with the national team, and the 58-year-old will need no time whatsoever to get the rest of the team on board with his philosophy.

"But what is Löw's philosophy" I hear you ask. Well, that's a little bit more tricky to unpack, especially when we're talking about his managerial career in club football.

During his time with VfB Stuttgart in the late 1990's, Löw predominantly used a 3-5-2 formation and its shape often resembled a mixture of Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 as well as his preferred 3-4-2-1 during his time at Chelsea.

Bongarts/GettyImages

Although Löw flirted with four-man or five-man defences during managerial stints in Turkey and Austria, the Bundestrainer didn't stick with his well known 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 formations until the start of his 12-year spell with Germany.

With Die Mannschaft, the likes of Miroslav Klose, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira reached their absolute peak whilst working under Löw.

This ability to get the best out of players who are in the twilight stages of the career is exactly what is needed at Bayern Munich if they want to challenge in every competition this season and beyond.

So far this season, Bayern Munich have fielded seven out of the 11 oldest matchday squads in the Bundesliga. They are also the only side this season to reach the age of 29 with the average age of one of their squads, which came during their 3-0 win over Stuttgart.

If Niko Kovač can't get his players on side sooner rather than later, then the Reds will certainly act as they can't afford not to be winning the Bundesliga title, or challenging in the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bayern Munich certainly have issues which run deeper than just their head coach, but Joachim Löw appears to be the club's best possible option - outside of kidnapping the retired Jupp Heynckes - to at least fix their problems on the pitch.