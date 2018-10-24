Wolves Tracking '5,000 Players a Month' Ahead of January Transfer Window

With the January transfer window inching ever closer, clubs around Europe are preparing themselves for any potential new signings. One such club is Wolverhampton Wanderers, who claim to be scouting approximately 5,000 players every month.

Wolves have been incredibly active in the transfer market ever since Fosun International took charge of the club in 2016. They have signed an astounding 37 players across the last two years, with the club seemingly always keen to invest in new talent.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

During a meeting of the Wolves Fans' Parliament, sporting director Kevin Thelwell confirmed that the club are constantly scouting potential new signings, quoted by Express and Star as saying: "Fosun want to invest in class. We are getting reports on approximately 5,000 players a month – it’s becoming a big process.

"We are not just crossing our fingers and hoping we can get the very best out of him or make something out of someone. It makes it very exciting to be searching through a high quantity of players.

"We are still some way from making hard and fast decisions (about January). The windows are very tough but I’m not complaining."

Thelwell also discussed the future of new signing Rafa Mir, who has impressed during his loan spell at Las Palmas, saying: "The plan was always to leave him for the full season.





"Nuno thought he needed a good run at settling into a season but he has come to prominence through scoring so many goals and we are monitoring him closely."

Wolves are now up and over 30 players out on loan, which won't be mentioned nearly as often as Chelsea's loan army, but PL clubs are plenty busy. Watford and Man City also have 20+ loaned out. https://t.co/nU37jSSSjX — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) August 31, 2018

Finally, Thelwell opened up about Wolves' extensive list of players out on loan, with their latest partnership with Jumilla giving players a chance to experience life in Spain's second division. He said: "We have Seyi Olofinjana as loans pathway manager and talk on a daily basis.

"If they play well out on loan, they can bounce back to us, but we have found the loan system in England frustrating. Sending players out is a way to build their experience or build their value. The partnership with Jumilla is a good relationship. It’s something we will look at long term with them or elsewhere. Many other clubs do it."