Barcelona Striker Luis Suarez Opens Up About How His Children Reacted to Biting Incidents

By 90Min
October 25, 2018

Barcelona striker Luis Suárez has revealed that he had to explain to his daughter why he was banned from football upon signing for Barcelona following an incident involving Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.


The Uruguay international was banned from all football-related activities for four months after he was found guilty of biting Chiellini during the group stage match at the Arena das Dunas in Natal.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Shortly after the tournament, Suárez secured a move from Liverpool to Barcelona, but the 31-year-old wasn't able to make his competitive debut for the Blaugrana until a Clásico against Real Madrid which, at the time of writing, took place four years ago to the day.


"It hurt when my daughter asked why I couldn't play when I first joined Barcelona," Suárez explained, quoted by Marca. "It was very hurtful and very difficult, even if I was aware of making a mistake, which I admitted.


"What hurt the most was how they treated me, as they told me I had to leave the World Cup.

"You can't suspend for nine or 10 matches, or ban someone from entering a football pitch."

Although Suárez feels his punishment was too severe, he understandably had the book thrown at him as the incident with Chiellini was the third time he had found himself at the centre of a biting scandal.


The first came during his spell with Ajax, where the Uruguayan appeared to sink his teeth into PSV Eindhoven playmaker Otman Bakkal. Suárez wasn't sent off but would later receive a seven-match ban for the incident.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Years later the forward would go on to bite Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanović during a Premier League match at Anfield. Suárez would eventually score a 97th-minute header to secure a 2-2 draw against the Blues.

.
