Chelsea the Latest Club Linked With PSV Eindhoven & Mexico Star Hirving Lozano

Chelsea are the latest club to be linked with PSV Eindhoven and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano as manager Maurizio Sarri and Stamford Bridge officials eye ways to strengthen the squad.

Following on from a fine debut season in Europe with PSV, Lozano made international headlines in the summer as a result of impressive displays at the World Cup. He has continued to perform for PSV in 2018/19 and the reported interest in him therefore comes as little surprise.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

A very brief story from CalcioMercato identifies Chelsea as the latest potential suitors, rivalling resurgent Italian giants Inter for the 23-year-old's signature. No more information is given.

All manner of clubs have been linked with Lozano, who is nicknamed 'Chucky' and has been likened in style to Bayern Munich hero Arjen Robben, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona at various times in the past.

He opened the scoring for PSV in a 2-2 Champions League draw with Tottenham on Wednesday night, showing he is already capable of thriving against Premier League opposition.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Whether Chelsea are showing interest in Lozano as preparation for the possibility that Eden Hazard could leave Stamford Bridge in pursuit of a dream move to Real Madrid remains to be seen.

Hazard has openly admitted that he is torn about signing a new contract or leaving and appears very happy to do either. His most recent comments on the subject pointed towards staying.

"I can finish [my career] with Chelsea. No problem at all," the Belgian said last week.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here. So if I don't go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans - I think the fans love me!

"What happens in the future, I will be happy, so that's it."