Departure of Key Leicester Backroom Staff Member Likely to Be Confirmed in 2 Weeks

Leicester City's head of recruitment Eduardo Macia is expected to leave his current role at the club to take up the director of football position at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux within the next two weeks.

Reports emanating from France have suggested that before the move can take place the French side need to change ownership but the potential takeover has hit a stumbling block.

French media say the deal is 99 per cent complete. #LCFC https://t.co/8J46inV5oU — LCFC Live (@LiveLCFC) October 22, 2018

Despite the delay with the proposed American investors being unable to source their funding to complete their purchase, L'Equipe journalist Emery Taisne has insisted Bordeaux are refusing to panic and the expectation is everything will be sorted out by either November 5 or 6.

Taisne also confirmed earlier reports published by Le Journal du Dimanche that Macia would become the club's new director of football.



Macia had previously worked for both Valencia and Liverpool as a scout before being appointed as technical director of Olympiakos in 2011. He then took on a similar role at Serie A side Fiorentina before joining La Liga side Real Betis.

After leaving Betis, Macia signed a contract with Premier League side Leicester to become their head of senior player recruitment in September 2016 to replace the outgoing Steve Walsh.

On the field, Leicester have done modestly so far this season, winning four and losing five in the Premier League to sit 11th in the table. They face West Ham in Saturday's late kick off at the weekend.