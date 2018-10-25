Diego Simeone Commends Borussia Dortmund After Inflicting Heaviest Defeat in Atletico Madrid Tenure

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised the performance of Borussia Dortmund after they subjected his side to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat in the Champions League.

Goals from Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho and a brace from Raphael Guerreiro confirmed the result at the Signal Iduna Park to leave Simeone's side second in Group A, three points behind Dortmund after winning their opening two games.

Diego Simeone has suffered his BIGGEST EVER defeat as Atletico Madrid manager in 390 games in charge during their 4-0 loss to Dortmund 😲



The Brick Wall has been torn down!!! pic.twitter.com/zrk5UUOnwk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2018

The defeat was Simeone's heaviest at Atletico Madrid since taking charge in 2011, and after the game he paid tribute to the performance of Dortmund.

"It was a clear result. We have to congratulate our opponent, they played a fast and attacking game," said Simeone post-match, as quoted by GOAL.

"They played very efficiently, very dynamically. The most important thing is to quickly use possession, and they did so wonderfully. They are doing very well at the moment, it is very nice to watch."

Despite the loss, Los Rojiblancos still remain in a strong position to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, as there's a five-point gap between themselves and AS Monaco and Club Brugge, who both have a solitary point from their opening three games.

Atletico Madrid did also have a good spell at the beginning of the second half that could've resulted in an equaliser when Saul Niguez struck the crossbar from the edge of the area, with Simeone happy he saw enough to build on for future games.

Borussia Dortmund are the first team to score 4+ goals within 90 minutes against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.



BVB tearing down the wall. 💥 pic.twitter.com/maQnzj2O04 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2018

He continued, stating: "The result is a clear one, even if we can say that the first half was an even one and that we could have drawn level later. [It was] 4-0, so what good is it? But I have seen plenty of good things also."