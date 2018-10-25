Diego Simeone Commends Borussia Dortmund After Inflicting Heaviest Defeat in Atletico Madrid Tenure

By 90Min
October 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised the performance of Borussia Dortmund after they subjected his side to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat in the Champions League. 

Goals from Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho and a brace from Raphael Guerreiro confirmed the result at the Signal Iduna Park to leave Simeone's side second in Group A, three points behind Dortmund after winning their opening two games.

The defeat was Simeone's heaviest at Atletico Madrid since taking charge in 2011, and after the game he paid tribute to the performance of Dortmund

"It was a clear result. We have to congratulate our opponent, they played a fast and attacking game," said Simeone post-match, as quoted by GOAL

"They played very efficiently, very dynamically. The most important thing is to quickly use possession, and they did so wonderfully. They are doing very well at the moment, it is very nice to watch."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Despite the loss, Los Rojiblancos still remain in a strong position to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, as there's a five-point gap between themselves and AS Monaco and Club Brugge, who both have a solitary point from their opening three games. 

Atletico Madrid did also have a good spell at the beginning of the second half that could've resulted in an equaliser when Saul Niguez struck the crossbar from the edge of the area, with Simeone happy he saw enough to build on for future games.

He continued, stating: "The result is a clear one, even if we can say that the first half was an even one and that we could have drawn level later. [It was] 4-0, so what good is it? But I have seen plenty of good things also."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)