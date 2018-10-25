Former Italy Boss Marcello Lippi Claims Serie A Giants Juventus 'Can Win Everything' This Season

Former Juventus manager Marcello Lippi believes his old side can win every competition they take part in this year and has highlighted Napoli as their only threat for the Serie A tite due to Carlo Ancelotti.

I Bianconeri have only failed to win one game in Serie A this term and have made a perfect start in the Champions League, recently winning 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

“The feeling that this could be the right season arrived almost immediately,” Lippi told Corriere dello Sport.

“I said for years that the team, already Champions League finalists twice in recent years, had reached a level close to the three strongest clubs: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“Well, now it’s time to say that Juventus lead the group of favourites."

Juventus have been snapping at the heals of Europe's elite in recent seasons and Lippi believes with the addition of world-class midfielder, Cristiano Ronaldo, they finally have the missing piece of the puzzle to challenge for European glory.

“They took someone who brings five Ballons d’Or, five Champions League, an average of over 50 goals a season and 159 in the Champions League.

“Other than [Lionel] Messi there’s no other player who can improve the performance of a team like Cristiano, the best player in the world...and is a phenomenal added value.

“He adds to champions who are increasingly complete like [Federico] Bernardeschi and [Paulo] Dybala, not to mention the signings of [Joao] Cancelo and [Leo] Bonucci.

“The treble? Juventus always start every season trying to win everything, even in the past with me. It’s a psychological characteristic that is not a sign of presumption, but of awareness of one's own strength.

“Experience tells you that if you want to win something, you have to aim to win everything. It’s a mistake to say ‘if you don’t win this year you’ve won nothing’, though I understand. Let’s just say that this time the feeling is Juve can win everything.”





The China coach was then asked who could challenge his old side in Serie A and he backed Napoli, praising boss Carlo Ancelotti.

He added: “Compared to the beginning of the season I think we have to take note of the improvement of Inter, who have found a position more in line with their value.

“Then there’s Napoli, masterfully led by Carlo Ancelotti, and I think only they can challenge Juve for the Scudetto.”