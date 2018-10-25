Four Premier League Clubs Reportedly Eyeing Joao Mario as Playmaker Seeks Inter Exit

October 25, 2018

Former West Ham loanee Joao Mario looks to be heading for the exit door at Inter after failing to appear in Serie A so far this season, and it looks as if a Premier League return could be on the cards, according to reports in Italy.

Mario spent the second half of last season on loan at the Irons and apparently didn't do enough to impress his parent club, who were believed to have tried to offload him in the summer, but no deal materialised.

According to Calcio Mercato, the player's agent is working on getting a move over the line as early as January. The report mentions four clubs; WolvesLeicesterFulham and Southampton, all of whom are reported to be interested in a move.

Inter would reportedly prefer to sell outright, but are unwilling to make a loss on the player they paid £36m for in 2016, which makes an outright transfer in January seem unlikely.

It's also said, however, that Inter would be willing to negotiate over a loan with an option to buy in the summer, which seems as if it would suit the clubs in question, as Premier League sides tend to prefer to do their major business in the summer months.

Inter had high hopes for Mario when he signed from Sporting two years ago, but he has slowly fallen down the pecking order ever since.

He made 30 appearances in his first season but only managed half of that last season before his loan to West Ham, where he quietly impressed as David Moyes staved off a relegation battle.

