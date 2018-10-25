Fulham Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Signs 1-Year Extension With Additional 12-Month Option

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has signed a contract extension until 2021 with the London side, a deal which includes the option of an additional year.

The 26-year-old has been with the Cottagers since age 13, joining their academy as a teenager and making his first-team debut in the 2014/15 season. He would become the team's primary option in goal the following campaign.

✍️ @marcusbettss has committed his future to the Club by signing a contract extension.



📝: https://t.co/dTYVJZ5ouH #COYW pic.twitter.com/FPk0hYSuli — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 25, 2018

"We are delighted to confirm that Marcus Bettinelli has committed his future to the Club by signing a contract extension," Fulham announced via their official website on Thursday.

"The new deal ties Bettinelli to Fulham until the summer of 2021, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months.

The stopper, who has already been named Fulham's Man of the Match on three occasions this season, has revealed a new deal was something he had been wanting for a long time.

"It's something I've been wanting for a long time now," he said. "I'm really happy, it's a proud moment for me and my family, and something that I've worked towards for a long time.

"Thank you to the owners and everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity to stay here and continue my career at this fantastic football club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"The fans are a massive reason for me wanting to stay, I know how much they support me and how much they're behind me, and it's fantastic to see that.

"I know we've had a tough start to the new league, but they've continued to show their support and I'm pretty sure going into Saturday they'll be up and ready for the game."