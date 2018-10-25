'Incredible': Liverpool Fans Hail Star Man After Reaching Milestone in Champions League Clash

Liverpool's routine 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade got their Champions League campaign back on track after defeat against Napoli, but the major narrative to come out of it was not the dominant nature of the victory, nor was it the result - it was the goalscoring feats of Mohamed Salah, who took his Liverpool total to 50 in all competitions.

After Roberto Firmino had opened the scoring on 20 minutes, Salah added a second just before half time to take him to 49 goals for the Reds, before notching his 50th from the spot six minutes after the break - a milestone fans have been all too keen to congratulate him for.

50 goals in 65 Liverpool games for @MoSalah. Sensational stat. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2018

It comes at a welcome time for Reds fans and Salah alike, who have had to endure some criticism of the Egyptian in recent weeks, after his failure to find the same prolific form that had many looking at him as a genuine Ballon d'Or contender for large portions of last season.

That's six in 13 for Salah now, however - not bad for a supposed 'one season wonder'...

Here's a round-up of what Twitter has been saying about Salah's half century of Liverpool goals.

And they said he was one season wonder lol. Egyptian king returns — CryptoCrazee (@abusa1f) October 24, 2018

And he is supposedly struggling this season 😂😂😂 — Mark Kerr (@markkerr84) October 24, 2018

Mo Salah has 50 goals for #LFC in 65 games. That's ridiculous. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) October 24, 2018

Mohamed Salah's career stats at Liverpool:



Games: 65

Goals: 50

Assists: 18



Mohamed Salah has only taken 5116 minutes for his first 50 goals, a new record. To put this into perspective, Luis Suarez took 7553 minutes for his first 50 goals. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 24, 2018

50 Liverpool goals for Mo Salah in just 65 appearances. Incredible. Here’s to 50 more😍😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DSIec9JEhY — FC football (@AlltingL) October 24, 2018

As ever though, there's always one fan who goes against the grain and has to be that little bit awkward. Still, his point stands..