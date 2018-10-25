Journalist Reveals Rafa Benitez Wanted to Sign Former Newcastle Star During Summer Transfer Window

Former Newcastle winger and current Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend was reportedly one of the players Rafa Benitez wanted to sign during the summer transfer window.

Benitez was displeased with Newcastle's lack of investment over the summer, as the club made a £20m profit from their transfer dealings and spent only £22.5m on new players.

Townsend spent half a season at St James' Park in 2016 but couldn't stop the side from being relegated that term.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

He scored four goals in 13 appearances and was one of the shining lights in the club's futile efforts to remain in the top flight. The 27-year-old joined Palace in an attempt to remain in contention for a place in the England squad.

Townsend was reportedly one of many targets for Benitez in the summer, as well as West Brom duo Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson, and Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose, according to the Chronicle.

“The club discussed a number of other striking options, some of which were well above and beyond the club’s current transfer record,” said the Chronicle's Mark Douglas.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

“I understand Willian Jose was one of those ‘discussed’. But a deal didn’t happen for whatever reason – and Benitez really believed Rondon would be they key to making United tick.”

Benitez eventually signed Rondon, securing a loan deal for the Venezuelan with Dwight Gayle going to West Brom in exchange. However, it comes as no surprise that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley was unwilling to invest heavily in any of Benitez's other summer transfer targets.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The highest fee paid by Newcastle in the summer was the £9m they paid Mainz for Yoshimori Muto. Michael Owen remains their record signing, over a decade after he moved to Tyneside for £16m.