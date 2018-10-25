Man City Sent Scouting Party to Watch Juventus Star in Champions League Match at Old Trafford

Representatives from Manchester City made the short hop across town on Tuesday to build up a scouting report of Juventus full back Alex Sandro during the Bianconeri's 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Headlines ahead of kick off centred around Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming in the north west, as well as Paul Pogba facing up against his former side for the first time since his then world record move back to Manchester United.

Argentina international Paulo Dybala scored the only goal of the match, but it was unsurprisingly Juventus' defensive work which impressed the most during the Champions League group stage match, something which José Mourinho alluded to at full time.





Brazil international left back Sandro had a stunning performance - alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini - for the Old Lady, and the Sun claims that scouts from Manchester City were building a profile on the defender ahead of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has proved to be embittering for Juventus during recent contract talks, with Sandro proving to be a tough negotiator.

Luke Shaw's new contract sees him earn £195k until 2024.



Marcelo makes £200k a week. Filipe Luís makes £73k a week.



Alex Sandro makes £47k a week. He can't agree a new contract with Juventus because he wants £84k a week, and they won't pay him that. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 18, 2018

As a result, a move away from Turin now appears to be on the cards, and he will be available on the cheap as his contract ends in 2020.

Manchester City are not in desperate need to sign a first team left back in the near future following the high-profile arrival of fan favourite Benjamin Mendy.

However, players of Sandro's calibre only become available once in a blue moon (pun fully intended) and manager Pep Guardiola would find it difficult turning his nose up at someone who is widely regarded as one of the best in Europe.

Should he leave in the near future, Juventus are expected to raid Portugal's Liga NOS once again. The Bianconeri have already been linked with S.L. Benfica star Álex Grimaldo, but they could also raid Sandro's former side, FC Porto, to lure Alex Telles to Italy.