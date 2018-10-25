Man Utd Star Ashley Young Keen on Signing 2-Year Contract Extension at Old Trafford

Manchester United full back Ashley Young is looking to land a new deal at the club that could potentially keep him at the club for another two seasons.

The England international, who is out of contract next summer, is already 33. However, he is said to be eying a new, two-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until he turns 35.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Young has been one of the key players in Jose Mourinho's set-up this season and wore the captain's armband against Juventus this week, having worn it on other occasions during the term.

According to the Mirror, the player wants to extend his stay with United to a decade after joining from Aston Villa in 2011.

He has been handed the opportunity to skipper the side this season, given Antonio Valencia's injury, as well as Mourinho's rift with Paul Pogba.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The player was unable to help United to a win on Tuesday night as the side lost 1-0 through Paulo Dybala's goal.

"It's disappointing, obviously, losing a goal in the way we did," he told reporters after the match. "I think we had a spell in the first half where we got on top and, especially in the second half, we were on the front foot. It's another one of those days where the ball just wouldn't go in.

"But I felt with the way we played, especially in the second half, if we had got a goal out of it, got a draw of it, it would maybe have (been) justified the way we started the second half."

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

The midweek loss follows a disappointing 2-2 draw with Chelsea on the weekend, but Mourinho's troops will have the opportunity to get back to winning ways when they host Everton on Saturday.