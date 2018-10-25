Manchester City Reportedly Eyeing £5m January Move for Groningen Star Ritsu Doan

October 25, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City have been linked with Japanese sensation Ritsu Doan, with the youngster having turned heads all around Europe with his performances over the past year.

The Groningen attacker has been on City's radar for some time now and it is believed the English club will attempt to pry the 20-year-old from the Dutch outfit in the January window, although the Eredivisie side aren't inclined to sell.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, City are ready to make a £5m offer for the player, who has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances since moving to Holland last year.

The right winger, who can also play in the left flank or as an attacking midfielder, scored his first goal for Japan this month, finding the back of the net against Uruguay during the recent international break. 

Doan received his first call-up for his country this year and has since made three outings, registering a goal and an assist so far.

He is also understood to be a target for Serie A giants Juventus, while La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on acquiring his services as well.

Doan is one of the nominees for France Football's inaugural Kopa Trophy alongside the likes of Kylian MbappeTrent Alexander-Arnold, Christian Pulisic and Gianluigi Donnarumma. 

The winner of the award will be decided by stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as former players Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini.

