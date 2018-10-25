Rafinha Insists Barcelona Are Trying to Win 'Everything' This Season as Club Aims for Third Treble

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has declared that the club is trying to win 'everything' this season as they search for glory in La Liga, the Champions League and Copa del Rey.





Barça have previously completed trebles in both 2009 and 2015, the pinnacle of achievement for any European club, and are currently on course to go for another after rising to the top of La Liga and making a strong start in the Champions League group stage.

"We are pushing for the Champions League, that's for certain," Rafinha is quoted as saying by Marca following Wednesday night's 2-0 group stage win over Inter at Camp Nou.

"We are motivated in all the tournaments, but it is true that for us this is a very special competition. But we will try to go for everything."

Rafinha himself opened the scoring in the Inter victory, a result that puts Barça on nine points at the top of Group B and makes them virtually nailed on to qualify for the knockout rounds. Left-back Jordi Alba netted the second goal on the night.

Their La Liga quest will resume at the weekend when Real Madrid visit Camp Nou on Sunday for the eagerly awaited first Clásico of the season. It will be the first time that Lionel Messi has missed a game against Real for 11 long years after breaking his arm last week.

Barça will kick off their 2018/19 Copa del Rey campaign just three days later in the two-legged round of 32 tie against third tier side Cultural Leonesa. Barça have won the Copa del Rey in each of the last four seasons, but it is likely to be a heavily rotated XI that plays the first tie.