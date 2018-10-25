Report Claims Barcelona Chief Believes Malcom 'Will Be Sold' as Arsenal Reportedly Eye Move

Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau has reportedly predicted that Malcom will be sold with the Brazilian winger failing to impress after his summer move from Bordeaux to Camp Nou.

The La Liga champions spent £36m on the 21-year-old, but having only managed 25 minutes of league football so far this season it looks like he might be on the move.

Reports earlier in October suggested Arsenal were interested in moving for the former Corinthians starlet.

According to Sport via Metro, Barcelona, and more specifically chief executive Oscar Grau, may be willing to let their summer signing leave on either a temporary or permanent deal this January.

Upon arriving in Spain, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde stressed that Malcom was a ‘signing of the club’ - it appears the manager is yet to be won over by the former Bordeaux attacker, who has consequently only featured in La Liga twice so far this season.

The club’s chief executive Grau now believes the ‘player will be sold’ and it's been reported that Arsenal have made Barca aware of their interest. Tottenham are also understood to be interested in bringing the talented Brazilian to north London.

Earlier on in the season, Malcom’s agent Junior Minguella revealed his player was unhappy with his current situation at Barcelona.

"Every player needs a period of adaptation and minutes on the pitch to prove their worth," Minguella told RAC1.

"He hasn’t had them yet, but he’ll prove his worth when he does play. He doesn’t like the situation, but he’s focused and very motivated."

Although life in Spain has been tough for Malcom so far, it's not hard to understand why big clubs are circling for him if he does decide to leave Barcelona any time soon.

The Brazilian scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux last season.