Wolves Prioritise Signing Out-and-Out Goalscorer During January Transfer Window

Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly go out of their way to sign a natural goalscorer during the January transfer window, following statements from the club's sporting director confirming that they receive thousands of scouting reports every month.

Director Kevin Thelwell confirmed earlier this week that the club were receiving "reports on approximately 5,000 players a month" ahead of the winter transfer window.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It is widely believed that Wolves will use these scouting reports to target a centre midfielder and a right back next year, but the Telegraph claims bringing a new striker to Molineux is the club's biggest priority.

Mexico international Raúl Jiménez was their most notable attacking arrival during the summer transfer window. Although he has impressed during his loan spell from Benfica, the 27-year-old hasn't been able to provide a consistent amount of goals.

Léo Bonatini has also been struggling this season after his temporary switch from Saudi side Al-Hilal Riyadh was made permanent. The Brazilian scored 12 goals in the Championship last year, but so far the 24-year-old hasn't found the back of the net in the Premier League.

Martin Keown:



"It's incredible that Wolves managed to sign Rui Patrício for free. For me he's better than Kepa Arrizabalaga. In an era where centre backs and goalkeepers cost more than strikers, Wolves made an incredible deal". pic.twitter.com/ecZ4EKPc1u — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 2, 2018

It is claimed that rather than going down their usual route of signing Portuguese talents from across Europe, Wolves will instead look to sign someone who guarantees goals at the highest level in England.

Wolves' defensive record has kept them in the top half of the table and they have conceded half as many goals as Manchester United this season.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

However, they remain the only club in the top half of the table who haven't reached double figure in terms of goals scored. Wolves even have less than Fulham, who currently sit in the relegation zone.