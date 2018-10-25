Wolves Prioritise Signing Out-and-Out Goalscorer During January Transfer Window

By 90Min
October 25, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly go out of their way to sign a natural goalscorer during the January transfer window, following statements from the club's sporting director confirming that they receive thousands of scouting reports every month.

Director Kevin Thelwell confirmed earlier this week that the club were receiving "reports on approximately 5,000 players a month" ahead of the winter transfer window.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It is widely believed that Wolves will use these scouting reports to target a centre midfielder and a right back next year, but the Telegraph claims bringing a new striker to Molineux is the club's biggest priority.

Mexico international Raúl Jiménez was their most notable attacking arrival during the summer transfer window. Although he has impressed during his loan spell from Benfica, the 27-year-old hasn't been able to provide a consistent amount of goals.

Léo Bonatini has also been struggling this season after his temporary switch from Saudi side Al-Hilal Riyadh was made permanent. The Brazilian scored 12 goals in the Championship last year, but so far the 24-year-old hasn't found the back of the net in the Premier League.

It is claimed that rather than going down their usual route of signing Portuguese talents from across Europe, Wolves will instead look to sign someone who guarantees goals at the highest level in England.

Wolves' defensive record has kept them in the top half of the table and they have conceded half as many goals as Manchester United this season.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

However, they remain the only club in the top half of the table who haven't reached double figure in terms of goals scored. Wolves even have less than Fulham, who currently sit in the relegation zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)