Alexis Sanchez Targeting Move to European Giants as Man Utd Prepare to Cut Losses

Alexis Sanchez has set his sights on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, amid rumours that he could leave Manchester United in January.

Sanchez became the best-paid player in the Premier League when United signed him from Arsenal in January 2018, but it has not worked out for him at Old Trafford and he has reportedly faced stinging criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite scoring a last-minute winner as a substitute against Newcastle earlier this month, Sanchez was back on the bench against Chelsea last weekend and wasn't included in the squad that faced Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Mirror claims that United are now preparing to cut their losses on Sanchez, just 12 months after he signed for them. The Chilean's representatives are sounding out potential destinations for the 29-year-old.

Sanchez's eye-watering wage packet, believed to be in excess of £500,000 a week, means that very few clubs would be able to afford him. One of the few who might is Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions who are responsible for the two highest transfer fees ever paid.

United would demand a permanent transfer rather than a loan deal. However, they may have to take a hit on the transfer fee, with Sanchez having scored just three league goals since his £35m move.

If Sanchez wants to play more first team football, he may be advised to look elsewhere. PSG's formidable front three of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, plus Angel Di Maria behind them, will not be easily broken up.

Sanchez and his representatives are also looking at options in Italy and Spain, where he has played before for Udinese and Barcelona respectively.