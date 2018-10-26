Arsenal and Fulham Reportedly Watching Newcastle Starlet as Contract Runs Down

Arsenal and Fulham are reported to be looking at Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, as the 21-year-old looks as if he could be leaving the club on a free next summer.

Both clubs are said to be keeping an eye on Woodman's situation, after he reportedly rejected a new contract at St James' Park - a situation exacerbated by the club's failure to send him out on loan to play first team football.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Instead, he has spent recent months playing with Newcastle's reserve side, sparking reports from The Chronicle that he could be set for an exit, either upon the expiry of his contract or earlier should a bid come in.

Representatives from Arsenal and Fulham are reported to have watched the England Under-21 keeper in action at Newcastle's reserve games, with Scottish champions Celtic thought to be another potential destination after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.





Speaking to Chronicle Live earlier this season, Woodman said: "I've always said I enjoy playing football so whatever level it is, I am going to enjoy it. I don't have to play for the Under-23s - I choose to play. I just want to get the best out of a bad situation."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

It's this attitude that could serve him well wherever his immediate, indeed long-term future lies, as many tip him as a future England number one.