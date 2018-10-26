Claude Puel Drops Leicester Star for West Ham Clash After Missing Training in Midweek

Leicester City boss Claude Puel will risk not playing striker Jamie Vardy for the Foxes match against West Ham on the weekend.

That is according to a report in The Telegraph which also claims that the former England forward has been left angered by his manager's decision.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The player had previously fallen victim to a stomach bug but is now fit and had fully expected to start up front against the Hammers this Saturday before being told he wouldn't be in the squad due to not having trained enough ahead of the clash.

Vardy was forced off the pitch towards the end of the loss to Arsenal on Monday as a result of his illness, but he returned to training on Thursday and suggested that he is ready for the West Ham game via an Instagram post.

"Was one of those nights last night...I felt unwell in the 2nd half and had to come off. It’s just a sickness bug and I’ll be back ready to put things right on Saturday," Vardy wrote.

Puel, meanwhile, is thought to have an uncertain future at Leicester, given their rocky start to the 2018/19 campaign, and is under immense pressure to stabilise results.

“Jamie has had a difficult start because he came back from the World Cup without a pre-season and without good work with his team-mates," the Frenchman told reporters on Thursday. "After, he has had a long suspension.

"It is difficult to find a good consistency and concentration and perhaps he is a little up and down but it is a normal thing.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"It is just about finding good confidence and a good run and stability and consistency in his play. He is a player who needs to fight in his play with good aggressiveness and good pressing and he will find good confidence again.”