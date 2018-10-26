Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is said to be very close to signing a new deal with the London side.

The England international signed his last contract with the club in 2016 and has four more years to go. However, Sky Sports report that the midfielder has agreed over fresh terms and will soon ink a new deal.

Sky claim that Alli has been in talks with the club for the last several months and has finally agreed over a new contract.

Alli has scored 48 goals and provided 42 assists in 152 appearances for Tottenham, having joined the club from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015. He has established himself as a formidable attacker since then, both in the Spurs and England setups.

The player resumed training on Friday after spending a month sidelined with a hamstring injury and is understood to be in contention to play against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend.

"It is good news but we need to careful," head coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Friday. "We are happy that he started (to train) today with the group.

"We hope he will be available for Monday but we are not sure if he'll be in the squad."

The midfielder, who has been capped on 31 occasions for the Three Lions, was part of the World Cup squad that reached the semifinal during the summer.