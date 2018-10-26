Empoli vs Juventus Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction & More

Juventus resume their bid to retain the Serie A title this Saturday when they play Empoli, after comfortably beating Manchester United in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The 1-0 victory over the Red Devils maintained the Old Lady's unbeaten start to the season, with the only blot on a near perfect start coming in the home draw with Genoa.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 14 games against Empoli in Serie A, winning 12 and drawing twice. Furthermore, the Bianconeri have won their last six against the Tuscans, conceding only one goal in the process.

Empoli have collected two points in six games after the September international break, and in this period only Frosinone and Chievo have fared worse. The Azzurri have scored just once in their last three home games in the league and consequently find themselves in lowly 18th.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 October What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Carlo Castellani TV Channel/Live Stream Eleven Sports

Classic Encounter





Not so much a classic in the sense of an enthralling game, but a fixture to emphasise the dominance the Old Lady boast over Empoli.

On 2 October 2016, Juventus secured a 3-0 victory against Empoli that set them four points clear after seven games in Serie A.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Although it took until the 65th minute to find the breakthrough, Juve asserted their control with three goals in five minutes to blow their opponents away.

Paulo Dybala fired past Lukasz Skorupski to give the Bianconeri the lead before Gonzalo Higuain doubled their advantage two minutes later with a powerful left-footed drive from the edge of the area.





The Argentinian striker rounded off the goal-glut with a third in the 70th minute, capitalising on Marco Zambelli's error to round goalkeeper Skorupski and score.

Key Battle





Cristiano Ronaldo vs Matias Silvestre and Domenico Maietta

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to get back to goalscoring ways after blanking against United, albeit due to David de Gea.

The Portuguese talisman showcased why he is still one of the world's best even when he doesn't score, with his problematical movement and direct dribbling causing United issue after issue.

The former United and Real Madrid man has contributed to nine goals this season, scoring five for himself and setting up four, and will be aiming to add to his tally on Saturday.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Empoli should be fearful. History suggests Ronaldo doesn't often go two consecutive games without a goal and many will expect him to notch here.

The central pairing of Matias Silvestre and Domenico Maietta need to be on top form, as Juve's attacking trio showcased their ability and willingness to interchange positions against United.

Team News





Aurelio Andreazzoli has a clear injury list. Luca Antonelli and Manuel Pasqual have been rotated at left back, with the former expected to start here.





Massimiliano Allegri continues to be without injured trio Emre Can, Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic, while there are doubts over the fitness of Giorgio Chiellini.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Alllegri is however expected to rotate, with Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi touted to come in for Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado as the Juve boss aims for squad freshness.

Potential Lineups





Empoli Provedel;Antonelli, Silvestre, Maietta, Lorenzo; Krunic, Capezzi, Acquah, Zajc; Gumina, Caputo. Juventus Szczesny; De Sciglio, Benatia, Bonucci, Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Costa, Ronaldo, Bernardeschi.

Prediction

Juventus haven't lost away in the league for 17 games and with their blistering start to the season it is hard to see this changing. Empoli are currently experiencing their own troubles, as they have only picked up one point from their previous three.

However, anything can happen in football and Allegri recognises Juve will need to be at it to get a result here.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Prediction: Empoli 0-4 Juventus