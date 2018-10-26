Father's Last-Minute Request Caused Huddersfield to Pull Plug on Transfer Target Last Summer

During the summer, Huddersfield Town came pretty close to signing Anthony Limbombe from Club Brugge.

In the end, the 24-year-old winger managed to earn himself a move to Nantes in France instead. But not after, it seems, Limbombe's father got involved; costing his son a potential move to the Premier League club.

According to Le Soir, both Huddersfield and the forward had reached a contractual agreement during the summer transfer marker, with Club Brugge hoping to make €13.5m from the expected transfer.





Things were all going smoothly until Limbombe’s father interjected himself into the negotiations.





Le Soir claim, the father demanded that the Terriers make his son the highest paid player in their squad. The Huddersfield hierarchy scoffed at the request and consequently pulled the plug on the whole deal.

The news emerges amidst growing and ongoing inquests within Belgian football which have now seen 22 individuals brought in for questioning regarding accusations ranging from match fixing to money laundering.

Le Soir reported that the latest person to be arrested in the scandals was Fabien Camus (a former footballer) who is accused of taking part in ‘suspect and fraudulent financial transactions’, relating to deals with one, Mogi Bayat.

The Huddersfield connection comes as Mogi Bayat was involved heavily in the Anthony Limbombe transfer. However, the Terriers have no risk of being implicated, as they had no direct involvement with Mogi Bayat at any stage - he arrived later on, during the Nantes negotiations.

Limbombe is yet to score this season in the French league but with Huddersfield's goal scoring form this season being so poor - a measly four goals in nine games - you'd think that just about any new forward in their team would be of help.

Perhaps both parties will live to regret Limbombe's father's daft demands.