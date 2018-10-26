Former Newcastle Striker Explains Why St James' Park Stint Didn't Work Out for Him

Former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has attempted to explain why things never worked out for him during his relatively unsuccessful spell on Tyneside under Rafa Benitez.

Now enjoying Premier League life with Fulham, Mitrovic originally got his first taste for English football back in 2015 with the Magpies. The Serbian played 65 times for the club, scoring 14 league goals, but never quite managed to justify his £13m price tag.

Mitrovic was loaned out to Fulham last season and restored his reputation after scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances, helping fire Fulham back up into the top division before joining the London side permanently in the summer.

Now playing well under manager Slavisa Jokanovic in the English capital, the striker has recently explained how he simply believes he was just not the right striker for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle.

Speaking to the BBC, Mitrovic insisted that he and his former manager had no issue with one another despite his tepid form with the Magpies, saying: "We just didn't suit each other.”

The Serb went on in more detail, saying: "I didn't suit his tactics and I didn't really feel comfortable to play, so he couldn't get the best out of me. But it is nothing personal – just business.

"We had a good relationship and he is a good guy. Defensively he is one of the best managers that I have worked with.”

Fulham have started the season poorly and - despite Mitrovic already banging in five league goals - the newly promoted side already find themselves already languishing in the relegation zone.

Having conceded a massive 25 goals at this early stage of the season, it's probably not up at Mitrovic's end where the issues are coming from for Fulham. But they'll still need the Serbian international to be at his very best if they want to beat high-flying Bournemouth at Craven Cottage this weekend.