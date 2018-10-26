Ilkay Gundogan 'Expecting to Sign New Manchester City Deal' Despite Interest From Ajax

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is expecting to be offered a new contract with the Premier League champions after the club's busy schedule cools down with the upcoming international break.

Gundogan has made himself an important player for Pep Guardiola's side since recovering from a horrific knee injury, helping them to a Premier League and EFL Cup double last season, and is reportedly happy at the club, with no intention of moving elsewhere despite apparent interest in his signature.

Happy Birthday to Ilkay Gündogan who turns 28 today!



What's your favourite Gündogan memory from his time at City so far? pic.twitter.com/DjXJfvAXU1 — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 24, 2018

City will play Spurs, Southampton and Manchester United in the Premier League, with a Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk and an EFL Cup tie with Fulham thrown in for good measure, before the next break gets underway in a fortnight's time.

According to a source at the Sun, it's then that Gundogan is expecting to be offered terms to extend his stay at the Etihad.

“Ilkay expects to be given and will sign a new contract. There is interest elsewhere but he is happy here," they said.

😍 Ilkay Gundogan is enjoying how well Manchester City are playing at the moment! pic.twitter.com/jXbNE32qim — Goal (@goal) October 22, 2018

“There’s a busy period coming up so it will all happen after that. Ilkay doesn’t expect much to change and he loves it here.”

While unclear, the interest elsewhere could refer to Ajax, as City were rumoured to be considering using Gundogan as a makeweight to sign Frenkie De Jong from the Dutch side.

TF-Images/GettyImages

If reports are to be believed, however, Gundogan will be staying put for the forseeable, and helping City work towards another Premier League crown.