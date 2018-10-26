Jose Mourinho Admits He Is 'Not Confident' David de Gea Will Sign New Contract With Man Utd

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Manchester United manager has admitted he is not confident that David de Gea will sign a new contract with the club, but has urged club officials to strike a deal with the Spaniard soon.

De Gea, who is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, is out of contract with United at the end of the season, but the club do have the option to automatically extend his deal by a further year. Talks have been ongoing for several months, but the two parties are yet to find an agreement on a new contract.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho revealed doubts about De Gea's future with the club, saying: "I am not confident. I cannot find the word in English, but let's see what happens.


"Only the club, David and his people can answer that. My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and, if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid have been monitoring the Spaniard for several years and even came close to concluding a deal to sign him in 2015, only for the move to collapse at the last minute. 

The links between the two have persisted, but Real's signing of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea during the summer seems to have put an end to those specific rumours.

However, de Gea has still been linked with leaving the club. He would certainly be in high demand, as shot stoppers of his calibre are not always readily available. Serie A giants Juventus have been touted as potential suitors for de Gea, but they are unlikely to be the only interested party.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)