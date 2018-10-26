Martin Keown Attempts to Explain Mohamed Salah's Muted Goal Celebrations This Season

Former Arsenal defender has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's lack of emotion after scoring goals could be down to his humility.

The former Gunner spoke to MailOnline about the Egyptian's muted goal celebrations this week, after questions were raised following the Reds' win over Red Star.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Salah won the Premier League's Golden Boot last season, also scoring 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for the Reds. However, he has gotten off to a slow start this term, having scored a still very decent six goals in 13 appearances.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma attacker hasn't looked very keen on celebrating the goals he has scored so far this term and Keown has attributed that to his being humble.

"Salah looks like he is trying to remain humble when he scores," the pundit explained. "The way he celebrates suggests he realises how lucky he is to be doing what he is doing. While he seems to be returning to his best, there were a couple of moments against Red Star when he fluffed his lines when through on goal.





"There was one chance when he demonstrated his sublime touch only to miss and another when he did not see the linesman’s offside flag but should have scored from that position.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"We are not seeing the same certainty in front of goal but that is the most frightening thing. Liverpool are still getting excellent results and Salah has not yet reached his purple patch."

Salah found the back of the net on two occasions as Liverpool beat Red Star Belgrade in midweek. And with the Anfield side set to host Cardiff City in the Premier League this Saturday, it's likely he gets on the scoresheet again.