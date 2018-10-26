Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Dele Alli Is Available for Man City Clash After Returning to Training

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury, and will now be available for Tottenham's crucial clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday.

Alli has been missing for his side for the majority of the last six weeks, making a brief cameo against Brighton and Hove Albion which seemed to aggravate the injury. However, he is now available to feature against City, who are just two points ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, Pochettino admitted during his pre-match press conference that he is reluctant to rush the Englishman back and risk aggravating the injury. He is quoted by football.london as saying: "Yes I think it’s good news but we need to be careful because he was re-injured against Watford after his first injury.





"Now we need to be careful. We are happy that he started today with the group. Yes, sure we hope he will be available for Monday but not sure if we’re going to put him in the squad or not."

Tottenham have won their last four matches in the Premier League, with the only loss in Alli's absence coming in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. However, despite Tottenham's impressive form, Pochettino will certainly be keen for Alli to play against City, given the importance of the match.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Pochettino's men will be desperate to bounce back after their disappointing 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday. However, they will have to be at their best to emerge victorious against Guardiola's side, who have netted eight goals in their last two matches.