Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot, Who's Not & Who's Worth a Punt in Gameweek 10

After another enthralling week of European action, it's back to the rhythm and routine of Premier League football this weekend - and more significantly, back to the important business of fantasy football.

Spurs' clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Monday night headlines an action packed three days of football, while Jose Mourinho will look to get Manchester United back on track against Everton after their midweek Champions League defeat to Juventus.

With pride, reputation and potentially friendships on the line, it's imperative to get your house in order. With that in mind, here's your essential fantasy guide ahead of the weekend's action.

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot?





Ederson - What a week it's been for Manchester City's Brazilian shot stopper. First, he kept a clean sheet against Burnley last weekend, before shutting out Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Over 50,000 players transferred him into their sides prior to last weekend - make sure you're one of them this week.

Mathew Ryan - Last weekend's 1-0 win at Newcastle was Ryan's second consecutive clean sheet for Brighton. As a result, the Australian is sure to be brimming with confidence heading into the Seagulls' clash with Wolves at the AMEX Stadium. Only 4% of players have Ryan in their side currently, but at just £4.5m, he represents excellent value.

Who's Not?





Wayne Hennessey - It's now four games without a win for Crystal Palace, and three games without a clean sheet for Wayne Hennessey. Things don't look as if they are going to get any easier for the Welshman in the near future either - with games against Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United coming up. Time to sideline the £4.6m rated stopper.

Worth a Punt?





Jordan Pickford - It was a big gameweek for England's number one last time out, with a penalty save and clean sheet earning Pickford a whopping 15 points. A trip to Manchester United awaits this weekend, but confidence is at its lowest ebb at Old Trafford - as a result, plumping for Pickford at just £4.9m could be benefit you both this week and in the long run.

Defenders

Who's Hot?





Joe Gomez - Versatile, consistent and even compared to Bobby Moore this week - quite the compliment for Liverpool's young star. A fifth clean sheet of the season was picked up at Huddersfield last week, and with Cardiff awaiting this weekend at Anfield, it could be a bucket load more points on the way. At £5.1m, he's superb value.

Antonio Rudiger - A goal last weekend against Manchester United has inflated the German's profile to such an extent that new contract talks are reportedly imminent at Chelsea. Well, that and the fact he's quite handy too. Only 3% of players have in their team at this stage but expect that to rise sharply now he has four clean sheets to his name.

Who's Not?

Kyle Walker - Normally an absolute shoe in at full-back, all of a sudden Walker's place in Manchester City's defence is far from secure. The Citizens opted for a back three last weekend against Burnley, leaving the former Spurs defender out in the cold. At £6.6m, he's an expensive player to have in your ranks if not guaranteed a place - and could easily be replaced by cheaper alternatives.

Worth a Punt?





Ben Chilwell - After breaking through into England's setup, Chilwell looks set to take the Premier League by storm. The Leicester full-back was impressive last time out against Arsenal, and looks dangerous whenever he marauds forward down the left hand flank. West Ham await this weekend, and the Foxes will fancy their chances of three points. Only 0.8% of players have him in their side, but he's a snip at £5.0m and worth taking a look at.

Midfielders

Who's Hot?





Roberto Pereyra - Having started the season like an absolute train, it's likely that Pereyra has already flirted with your fantasy team before. After a brief cooling off period, it seems like the Argentinian midfielder is back on the goal trail and costing just £6.2m, he's a great alternative to your traditional big name players. Huddersfield await at home this weekend..

Andre Schürrle - Fulham may be in shocking form right now, but they do have one of the most in-form attacking midfielders in German star Schürrle. He has four goals to his name this season, and comes up against Bournemouth this weekend - at just £6.0m, he's exceptionally affordable too.

Who's Not?





Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal are in a great place right now, having turned it around against Leicester on Monday to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions. One man who is struggling for personal form though is Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan - having contributed just one goal and one assist all season. His value is dropping by the week, and if you're among the 6.2% of players who still have him in, it's advisable to think twice.





Worth a Punt?





Anthony Martial - You really never know what you're going to get at Manchester United these days. But for their flamboyant Frenchman, it seems like goals are on the menu. Three in his last two Premier League games, drafted in by over 100,000 players and costing just £7.3m, it seems as if a significant points haul is a done deal. Only time will tell if Martial can keep his place, or indeed, keep it up.

Forwards

Who's Hot?





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - As mentioned previously, there is somewhat of a renaissance occurring at Arsenal - and the goalscoring form of Aubameyang has much to do with their success. The Gabon striker is a costly addition to your fantasy team at £10.8m, but with six goals to his name already this season, he sure knows how to find the net. Time to get him in.

Marko Arnautovic - Out of luck against Tottenham last time out, you might think the Austrian is a strange choice. However, the talismanic forward leads West Ham's line brilliantly and at just £7.0m, he is incredible value given his consistency. Four goals this season is a tally that could be topped up this weekend against Leicester - you wouldn't want to best against him.

Who's Not?





Roberto Firmino - It's been a funny old season for Liverpool so far - with favourable results coming despite their famed front three struggling to replicate their blistering form of last year. One man who is really struggling to find form is Roberto Firmino - with only a couple of goals to his name this season. With so many alternatives available for the £9.3m it would cost to buy him, you're better off looking elsewhere.

Worth a Punt?





Danny Ings - Southampton need to start scoring goals, and this weekend's opponents Newcastle can't stop conceding them. Sounds like it could be a match made in heaven then for on-loan striker Ings as he looks to fire the Saints up the table. 5.6% of players have taken the gamble already, so what are you waiting for?