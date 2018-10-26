Roy Hodgson Boosted by Positive Crystal Palace Transfer News as Eagles Gear Up for Relegation Fight

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Roy Hodgson has received some good news after last weekend's painful 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park, which saw the home side score two late goals to claim all three points, with Crystal Palace set to back him in the transfer market.

The Mail report that Hodgson will be provided with significant funds to bolster his front line in order to solve Crystal Palace's attacking woes in the January transfer window. 

Palace, who have scored just five goals in their opening nine Premier League matches, desperately require a striker who can drag them out of a potential relegation fight come the end of the season. 

Christian Benteke has been ruled out until the New Year with a knee injury, whilst fellow centre forward Alexander Sorloth has failed to make any meaningful impact since his arrival at Selhurst Park. Furthermore, on loan arrival Jordan Ayew is struggling to adapt to Hodgson's style and has added his name to the list of Palace's misfiring strikers. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Crystal Palace started Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Everton with Wilfred Zaha and Andros Townsend - both of whom are natural wingers - as the striking partnership, further highlighting the club's need for a clinical forward man, with both players' key attributes restricted as they struggled against Everton's centre-backs.

The Palace board have acknowledged the need for a new goalscorer as Hodgson continues to work with diminished resources. 

Palace have been linked with Edin Dzeko, which would represent somewhat of a coup for Palace with the Roma striker firing goals in left, right and centre this season, although they will face stern competition with Southampton and Cardiff City poised to make an enquiry for the Bosnian hit-man. 

Fortunes are not favouring Palace, as their next four Premier League fixtures see them up against Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)