Roy Hodgson Boosted by Positive Crystal Palace Transfer News as Eagles Gear Up for Relegation Fight

Roy Hodgson has received some good news after last weekend's painful 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park, which saw the home side score two late goals to claim all three points, with Crystal Palace set to back him in the transfer market.

The Mail report that Hodgson will be provided with significant funds to bolster his front line in order to solve Crystal Palace's attacking woes in the January transfer window.

I dread to think how bad Crystal palace back up striker must be if he can't get a game ahead of benteke!! — graham (@FuckSakeGraham) September 1, 2018

Palace, who have scored just five goals in their opening nine Premier League matches, desperately require a striker who can drag them out of a potential relegation fight come the end of the season.

Christian Benteke has been ruled out until the New Year with a knee injury, whilst fellow centre forward Alexander Sorloth has failed to make any meaningful impact since his arrival at Selhurst Park. Furthermore, on loan arrival Jordan Ayew is struggling to adapt to Hodgson's style and has added his name to the list of Palace's misfiring strikers.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Crystal Palace started Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Everton with Wilfred Zaha and Andros Townsend - both of whom are natural wingers - as the striking partnership, further highlighting the club's need for a clinical forward man, with both players' key attributes restricted as they struggled against Everton's centre-backs.

The Palace board have acknowledged the need for a new goalscorer as Hodgson continues to work with diminished resources.

Palace have been linked with Edin Dzeko, which would represent somewhat of a coup for Palace with the Roma striker firing goals in left, right and centre this season, although they will face stern competition with Southampton and Cardiff City poised to make an enquiry for the Bosnian hit-man.

#Palace are a good team but ain’t had a proper striker since @GM_83 left. Solve that problem and they challenge for 7th. — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) October 21, 2018

Fortunes are not favouring Palace, as their next four Premier League fixtures see them up against Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.