Sam Vokes Commits Future to Burnley With New 3-Year Contract Until Summer of 2021

Burnley forward Sam Vokes has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract that promises to keep him at Turf Moor until the summer of 2021.

Welsh international Vokes joined the Clarets from Wolves in 2012 and his new deal will take him to a ninth year with the team if he sees it through. He will be 31 years of age when it expires.

Vokes helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League in 2014 and 2016, with his goals and performances helping the club stay in the top flight.

He scored 10 Premier League goals during the 2016/17 campaign and has netted twice so far in the league this season, three times in all competitions.

Vokes' appearance against Cardiff in September was his 100th in the Premier League.

The former Bournemouth striker played in the Europa League qualifying rounds earlier this season after Burnley's fine seventh place finish in 2017/18 and gave an interview to the club's official website earlier this week commenting on the changes that step up has brought.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

"With a fully fit squad, the competition has never been higher," he said. "It's a club on the rise and that brings its challenges for the players with competition for places. But that's what you want as a squad, to have that competition and people fighting for spots."