It's been a while since we heard from Alexandre Pato, who moved to the Chinese Super League from Villarreal last year and play for Tianjin Quanjian, managed by Paulo Sousa. But on Saturday, the 29-year-old Brazilian scored a stunning hat trick and helping his team win 6-2 against Guangzhou R&F.

The first goal was a beautiful, swerving shot from outside the box while his second was also from outside but this time, the former A.C Milan star nutmegged his opponent before finishing off the keeper. He sealed the hat trick thanks to a great run and as he entered the box, he placed the ball over the keeper.

Alexandre Pato lights up the Chinese Super League with a stunning hat trick for Tianjin Quanjian 🎩 pic.twitter.com/I1IJFtsMiI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2018

Pato's career has been a rollercoaster of ups and lows. In 2007, he moved from Internacional to AC Milan for a reported €24m as one of the most promising young talents in the world. He ended up scoring 57 goals in 125 appearances for the Serie A club in his first four seasons. But due to injuries and incosistent performances, Pato returned to Brazil and signed with Corinthians. He would, however go out on loan to São Paulo and Chelsea, but neither worked out.

After a unsuccesful run with Villarreal, Pato moved to the CSL and appears to have settled in China. Granted, it may be a league that doesn't merit the reputation of others arond the world, but hat tricks like this don't make us forget his undeniable talent.