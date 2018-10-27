Arsenal Boosted by Potential Return of Defensive Trio Ahead of Trip to Crystal Palace

Arsenal will head into their clash against Crystal Palace with a near full strength squad at Unai Emery's disposal as he looks to extend the club's winning streak to 12 games.

Despite their current run of form, the Gunners' start the season has been disrupted with injuries to a number of key players and now Emery has a different type of selection headache.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal's defence has been hit the hardest so far this term with the likes of Nacho Monreal, Petr Cech, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and Konstantinos Mavropanos all succumbing to various injuries in the opening 13 games.

However, ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park, Emery has received a major boost, with the club revealing that Cech is expected to be fit for selection against the Eagles.





Monreal and Kolasinac also look to have recovered from hamstring injuries and will need to pass a late fitness test - but, the Gunners could err on the side of caution on Sunday.

A very big part of why Arsenal are in this run of form is the fact there's zero pressure & minimal negativity around the team. Everyone believes Wenger left behind a pile of dung & it'll take "3 windows to "sort out". We're in a sweet spot as regards players, injuries & mentality — Nnamdi Obinwanne (@obisingledigit) October 26, 2018

Mavropanos, meanwhile, will remain sidelined until November 11 after picking up a groin strain and Koscielny is still being given time to recover after rupturing his Achilles tendon - with his return not expected until December.





The return to Premier League action sees Arsenal play their third game in seven days and Emery is aware of the challenge which awaits, as he said, via football.london: "Three matches. They are a lot of matches.

"We are thinking only of the next one against Crystal Palace and also to enjoy each moment with our supporters. Today, they are with us, some from London, some from here and that is very important, I enjoy it.

"I enjoy the work, I enjoy the process with very high demand for us. Sunday in history is one stadium that is very difficult for us, we know this. We are thinking of three points in Crystal Palace but it is very difficult to win there. For us to continue to win is what we want, but we know we can lose at any moment," he added.