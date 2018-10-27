Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Atleti Get Back to Winning Ways

Atletico Madrid recovered from their midweek setback in the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund midweek, it looked as though Diego Simeone's men were in for another frustrating night with Real Sociedad remaining stern in defence in the early stages of the game. However Atletico were finally able to get the breakthrough on the stroke of half time.



Some lovely improvisation from Angel Correa on the right hand side to keep hold of the ball allowed him to square it across the face of goal and, with the help of a deflection, the ball fell to Diego Godin who smashed the ball home from close range to send his side into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The visitors came out for the second half and continued to press Atletico , however the home side finally got their two goal advantage through an unlikely source. Full-back Felipe Luis found himself in possession on the edge of the area, cut inside and unleashed a powerful effort which sailed into the top corner to make sure of the points.

ATLETICO MADRID





Key Talking Point





After conceding four goals on Wednesday night in a very uncharacteristic performance against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Simeone will be delighted his side were able to keep a clean sheet against a potentially dangerous La Real side.



Sociedad had scored three goals in their last La Liga away game against Athletic Bilbao, however the Atletico defence remained stern and disciplined throughout the game and looked a lot more like the Madrid back line we've become accustomed too in recent times.

The defenders stole the show, not only with a strong defensive performance but with both Godin and Luis making the difference in the final third, getting themselves on the scoresheet during the win. A good day all round for Atletico.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Oblak (7); Arias (7), Savic (7), Godin (8), Hernandez (7); Correa (8*), Rodri (7), Niguez (8), Koke (7); Costa (6), Griezmann (7).

Substitutes: Luis (8), Lemar (6).

STAR MAN - He may not have got himself on the scoresheet, however Correa had an outstanding game. He was everywhere on the pitch and looked a real threat for the home side, creating Atletico's opening goal with a fine piece of skill to keep possession.

He will be disappointed not to have gotten a goal – which would've been well deserved – but he put in a much-needed performance for his side, with the fans giving him a standing ovation when he was subbed off with less than 10 minutes left.

WORST PLAYER - It proved to be a comfortable win for Atletico, however Diego Costa will owe a thank you to his defence. Not only did they keep the opposition away from goal, it was Godin and Luis who got both of Atleti's goals on the night.



Costa himself had a quiet game and has now extended his goal drought to 17 games in La Liga – a full eight months. It was a night to forget for Costa, and he'll be desperate to end his drought in his next game.

REAL SOCIEDAD





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Moya (6); Gorosabel (5), Elustondo (6), Navas (6), Rodrigues (6); Illarramendi (5), Zubeldia (6); Sangalli (5), Pardo (6), Zurutuza (6); Jose (5).

Substitutes: Ramirez (6), Juanmi (6), Januzaj (6).

Looking Ahead



After getting their first win in three games, Atletico will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they take on a struggling Leganes side on Saturday, whilst Real Sociedad will be looking to regroup and go again when they take on Sevilla on Sunday.