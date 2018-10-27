David de Gea Dismisses 'Distracting' Rumours Surrounding Expiring Contract Situation

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has insisted that he is staying focused on the club's results on the pitch, after brandishing contract talks as a 'distraction'.

The Spaniard has once again been one of United's best players this season but his heroics haven't stopped the club from falling down the Premier League table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Manchester United are currently sat in 10th place ahead of the weekend's fixtures, six points outside of the Champions League places.

De Gea said ahead of United's match against Everton on Sunday that finding a way to get the club's season back on track is more important than the constant speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

"What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction," De Gea told Sky Sports. "What matters is focusing on football.

Really disappointed by Mourinho’s comments on De Gea’s contract. The man has NO CLUE how to put out fires, he only knows how to start them. #MUFC have an extra year option on DDG’s deal. All Jose has to say is ‘I’m not talking about this subject’. Instead, he causes more anxiety. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) October 26, 2018

"We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that's what matters, rather than thinking about anything else."

Despite not wanting to discuss his future in the north-west, De Gea insisted that he is happy at Manchester United and lauded the club's fans for their 'warmth' over the last eight years.

"I've been here for many seasons, as we've said," he continued. "I've been at the club for eight seasons now. I'm very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club."

De Gea is currently among a handful of Manchester United players who are unsure over their long-term future at Old Trafford.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the Spain international, along with Anthony Martial, could remain at the club for another season, the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Ashley Young are all set to walk away for free next summer.