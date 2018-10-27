David de Gea Dismisses 'Distracting' Rumours Surrounding Expiring Contract Situation

By 90Min
October 27, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has insisted that he is staying focused on the club's results on the pitch, after brandishing contract talks as a 'distraction'.

The Spaniard has once again been one of United's best players this season but his heroics haven't stopped the club from falling down the Premier League table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Manchester United are currently sat in 10th place ahead of the weekend's fixtures, six points outside of the Champions League places.

De Gea said ahead of United's match against Everton on Sunday that finding a way to get the club's season back on track is more important than the constant speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

"What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction," De Gea told Sky Sports. "What matters is focusing on football.

"We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that's what matters, rather than thinking about anything else."

Despite not wanting to discuss his future in the north-west, De Gea insisted that he is happy at Manchester United and lauded the club's fans for their 'warmth' over the last eight years.

"I've been here for many seasons, as we've said," he continued. "I've been at the club for eight seasons now. I'm very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club."

De Gea is currently among a handful of Manchester United players who are unsure over their long-term future at Old Trafford. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the Spain international, along with Anthony Martial, could remain at the club for another season, the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Ashley Young are all set to walk away for free next summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)