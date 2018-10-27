How to Watch Empoli vs. Juventus: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Empoli vs. Juventus in Serie A on Saturday, Oct. 27.

By Jenna West
October 27, 2018

Juventus will visit Empoli on Saturday as Serie A action continues.

Juventus remains perfect in the league and is coming of a dominating Champions League performance on Tuesday in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, which marked Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. Juve won on Paulo Dybala's 17th-minute goal and now has four wins and one draw in its last five matches.

Empoli sits at 18th in the Serie A standings and has either lost or drawn each of its last five matches. The club is coming off of a 3-3 draw against Frosinone.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+.

