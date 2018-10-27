Ipswitch Town Confirm Appointment of Paul Lambert as New Manager

October 27, 2018

Championship outfit Ipswich Town have confirmed the arrival of former Stoke City boss Paul Lambert as the club's new head coach following the departure of Paul Hurst at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are currently sitting rock bottom of England's second division, below fellow strugglers Hull City on goal difference alone.

Ipswich were without a new manager ahead of their trip to London this weekend where they will take on Millwall. However, the club confirmed that Lambert would be arriving just hours before their match at the Den on Saturday.

"I can’t wait to get going and I’ll be using all my experience - and give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town," Lambert told the club's official website.


"I know about the history of the Club, what a fantastic football club it is and I’m proud to be the manager here.

"Obviously it’s been a difficult start to the season but to get through this period we need to be pulling together as one - players, staff and supporters. 

"I want us to play with tempo, with enthusiasm, with drive. I want the players to enjoy their football and I’m relishing the challenge of helping to take this club forward."

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans added that he was "delighted" that Lambert was able to come on board at Portman Road, insisting that the 49-year-old's track record with young players was a key factor in his appointment.

