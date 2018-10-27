Jamie Carragher Issues Prediction to Spurs Fans About Mauricio Pochettino's Successor

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has cast his doubt at the possibility of a home-grown manager succeeding Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine signed a long term contract with the club in May but has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, following Spanish media reports that current boss Julen Lopetegui could be sacked.

We suspended betting yesterday on Julen Lopetegui being sacked as Real Madrid manager.



Here's the latest market on a potential replacement:



3/1 Antonio Conte

7/2 Mauricio Pochettino

6/1 Arsene Wenger

7/1 Guti

10/1 Jose Mourinho

16/1 Massimiliano Allegri pic.twitter.com/UqLIprfRsa — Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2018

The European champions have made a poor start to the season, losing four and drawing two of their nine games in all competitions so far and should they come calling for Tottenham's manager, Carragher claimed the London club would target a foreign manager to replace him.





Carragher wrote in the Telegraph: "There is much to encourage with Gareth Southgate’s work with England, but it has still never been more difficult for an Englishman to get a top six job,” the former Liverpool defender said.





"Southgate has positively changed the attitude of the Football Association board members when it comes to appointing an Englishman, not that of Premier League chairmen. The reason for this must be acknowledged. The last generation of British managers in the biggest jobs have made it difficult for those following.





"Spurs qualified for the Champions League under Harry Redknapp, but it is doubtful the club would go back to British if Mauricio Pochettino moved on," he added.

Spurs' form in the Champions League may be suffering, with only one point gained from their opening three games in the group stage, but they have been promising in the Premier League, where they sat fifth and just two points off the top of the table going into this weekend's games.

The Lilywhites will be confident of keeping Pochettino in the dugout following the manager's contract extension.