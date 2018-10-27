Mainz 1-2 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Thiago Alcântara Stars in Hard-Fought Win

Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday thanks to strikes from Leon Goretzka and Thiago Alcântara to register back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga for the first time in over a month.

Chances were few and far between at the Opel Arena throughout the opening half an hour, with Joshua Kimmich coming closest to breaking the deadlock with a powerful effort that was only denied by the underside of the crossbar.

The visitors had a goal harshly ruled out following an intervention from the Video Assistant Referee moments later after midfielder Thiago had found the back of the net, with Robert Lewandowski adjudged to have fouled Stefan Bell in the build up.





The deadlock was finally broken when Goretzka converted a delicate cross from defender Kimmich, scoring just his second goal of the season since leaving Schalke 04 during the summer.

Half-time: Mainz 0-1 Bayern Munich.



Leon Goretzka's goal is the difference between the two sides so far. Joshua Kimmich and Thiago have been on top form as usual. It's been comfortable for Bayern Munich, but it's not been convincing. #M05FCB — Ben • Carter (@ben_crtr) October 27, 2018

It took just two second half minutes for the game to be thrown wide open when a deep cross from Mainz defender Daniel Brosinski was met at the far post by summer signing Jean-Paul Boëtius - who calmly fired past Manuel Neuer.





The visitors were put back in the driving seat when substitute Renato Sanches combined with Lewandowski to eventually give Thiago the simplest of finishes from close-range and ensure all three points would return to Bavaria.

Bayern Munich





Key Talking Point





Bayern Munich just can't buy a clean sheet right now.

The Bundesliga champions have conceded at least one goal in every Bundesliga match since their win over Schalke on September 22, winning just one game during that time which came last week against VfL Wolfsburg.

Mats Hummels' injury ahead of kick off didn't help Bayern Munich's cause, but Niko Kovač's side should have more than enough quality to see off a team like Mainz - who have scored just five goals this season - with ease.

Player Ratings





Neuer (6) Kimmich (8) Boateng (6) Süle (6) Alaba (6) Martinez (7) Müller (7) Thiago (8) Goretzka (7) Gnabry (5) Lewandowski (7).

Substitutes: Sanches (7) Ribéry (5) Rafinha (N/A)

Star Man





It will come as no surprise for Bayern Munich fans that the two standout performers were Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcântara.

The former Barcelona midfielder always dictates games for the reigning Bundesliga champions, and it was more of the same from Thiago at the Opel Arena on Saturday.

Full back Kimmich, meanwhile, has become the catalyst for Bayern Munich's best moments this season.

Kimmich is very good today, assisted Goretzka’s beautiful goal. 1-0 to Bayern. #M05FCB — Youssef (@OfficialUssef) October 27, 2018

Joshua Kimmich has now been direcly involved in 40 goals for FC Bayern since joining the club in 2015:



- 15 goals

- 25 assist pic.twitter.com/Ko1d3FldVc — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) October 27, 2018

Kimmich’s control and assist tho!! — queen y (@LordKimmich) October 27, 2018

Kimmich our here feeding the squad on this glorious Saturday. What’s new? — BAYERN SQUAD 🇩🇪 (@FCBayernSquad) October 27, 2018

The Germany international offered very little to Mainz down their left flank, despite falling asleep for the hosts' only goal of the game, as well as giving Bayern Munich their most dangerous attacking outlet.

Worst Player





While Bayern Munich's right-hand side looked at their best, the Bavarians' left flank left a lot to be desired throughout the game.

Serge Gnabry rarely threatened Mainz's defence and looked like a shadow of the player that thrived with SV Werder Bremen and TSG Hoffenheim over the last two seasons.

1. FSV Mainz 05





Player Ratings





Müller (6) Brosinski (7) Bell (7) Niakhaté (6) Aarón (6) Gbamin (6) Kunde (7) Latza (6) Öztunalı (6) Boëtius (7) Mateta (5).

Substitutes: Ujah (6) Quaison (6) Maxim (N/A).

Looking Ahead





Both sides will break for DFB-Pokal action this week before returning to league action. Mainz travel to Bavaria to take on Bayern Munich's neighbours, FC Augsburg, while the Reds visit fourth-tier side SV Rödinghausen.